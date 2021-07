Ex England Player Wants Fan Banned After Laser Incident in Denmark SF

As Kane was about to take the penalty in the 104th minute of the match, an England fan from the crowd started to shine a green-coloured laser beam on Schmeichel's face and right eye.



The tactic didn't work as Schmeichel dived to his left to save the penalty by pushing the ball straight to the feet of the striker. But Kane was quick to net the goal on rebound and send the stadium in a state of frenzy.



The fans are demanding that the person in question be identified and banned from entering football matches.



Former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore supported the calls made by fans.



"If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life," he tweeted.



England will now face Italy in the final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.