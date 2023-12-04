Join Us On:

East Bengal FC vs North East United FC Live Streaming: Where To Watch ISL 2023?

East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023: Check live streaming, telecast, date, time, and other details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
2 min read
East Bengal FC vs North East United FC Live Streaming: Where To Watch ISL 2023?
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ISL 2023 East Bengal FC vs North East United FC: East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC will clash on Monday, 4 December 2023. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. North East United are currently placed at position 6 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 points table after two wins and 3 draws out of the seven matches played. The team would definitely try their best to step up in the standings table by winning against the red and gold brigade.

East Bengal is currently at 9th rank in the ISL points table, and has won only one match, out of all the games played so far. The team played the last match against Chennaiyin FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Let us check out the East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

Also Read

Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants Top the Standings

Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants Top the Standings
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When is the East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 Match

The East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 match will be played on Monday, 4 December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At What Time Will East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 Match Start?

The East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 match will start at 8 pm IST.

Also Read

Harbhajan, Robin Uthappa Can Still Play Int'l Cricket, Reckons Mohammad Kaif

Harbhajan, Robin Uthappa Can Still Play Int'l Cricket, Reckons Mohammad Kaif
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where Will be the East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 Match Played?

The East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 Match?

The East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

Also Read

No Jofra Archer in IPL 2024 Auction as ECB Look to Monitor Workload

No Jofra Archer in IPL 2024 Auction as ECB Look to Monitor Workload
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 Match?

The East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 match will be live telecasted on Sports 18 channels.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Topics:  Football   Indian Super League   ISL 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×