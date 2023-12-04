East Bengal FC vs North East United FC Live Streaming: Where To Watch ISL 2023?

ISL 2023 East Bengal FC vs North East United FC: East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC will clash on Monday, 4 December 2023. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. North East United are currently placed at position 6 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 points table after two wins and 3 draws out of the seven matches played. The team would definitely try their best to step up in the standings table by winning against the red and gold brigade.

East Bengal is currently at 9th rank in the ISL points table, and has won only one match, out of all the games played so far. The team played the last match against Chennaiyin FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Let us check out the East Bengal FC vs North East United FC ISL 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.