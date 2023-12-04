No Jofra Archer in IPL 2024 Auction as ECB Look to Monitor Workload

Jofra Archer will not be part of the 19 December IPL auction as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is keen to take charge of his workload management.
The pacer has been out of action since May this year when he played a few games for Mumbai Indians and suffered a elbow fracture that ruled him out for the rest of the year, including the ODI World Cup.
With the T20 World Cup scheduled immediately after the 2024 IPL, the ECB are believed to want Archer to train and compete in England so they can monitor his workload and recovery better. Archer was also part of England's ODI World Cup travelling party in India, as a reserve player, but returned home after experiencing elbow pain.
Ahead of the 2024 IPL auction 85 players, including the likes of Shardul Thakur and Harry Brook, were released by the franchises. It is now learned that 1166 players have since registered for the December auction, with 25 slotting their base price at Rs 2 crore.
Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav are the four Indians at the maximum base price while seven of Australia's 2023 ICC ODI World Cup-winning squad are also at Rs 2 crore. Skipper Pat Cummins, Player of the Match in the final Travis Head, Mitch Starc, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Josh Inglis will all be looking to find new teams.
