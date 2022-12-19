FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Records Highest Search Traffic; Know the Details Here

On Monday, 19 December 2022, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai officially revealed that due to the exciting and thrilling FIFA World Cup 2022 final, the Google search logged its highest-ever traffic in twenty-five years. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, announced this information via a post on his official Twitter handle. Viewers can take a look at the tweet on his official Twitter handle. France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 final was a nail-biting match for all.

Argentina bagged the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy after winning the finals. Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final match on Sunday, 18 December. The World Cup final was tied 3-3 after extra time. While Lionel Messi scored twice, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick. The game was so exciting that viewers couldn't move their eyes.