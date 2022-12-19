PM Modi Congratulates Argentina on Winning the 2022 Football World Cup
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina for winning the 2022 football World Cup for a their third time
"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!" Modi tweeted, also tagging Argentina President Alberto Fernandez.
He also congratulated France, the losing finalists, for their spirited performance, tagging French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the match.
"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," Modi said in a series of tweets.
Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a thrilling final on penalties, after both the teams were locked 3-3 after extra time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.