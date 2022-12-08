Square Root of 4 to 'Paneer Pasanda', Here Are The Top Google Searches in 2022

This year, the top trending searches also included sports events, and entertainment topics. Indian Premier League (IPL) topped the search list, followed by Co-Win (the government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration), and the FIFA World Cup 2022. The other two to make the trending topics were Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and KGF: Chapter 2 made it to the top 10 list, with Brahmastra securing the sixth spot in the list and KGF being the ninth most searched topic.