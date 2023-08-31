Indian chess prodigy and runner-up of the recent FIDE World Cup, R. Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son and state Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.

The parents of the chess wizard, Ramesh Babu and Nagalaskhmi, and his coach RB Ramesh were also present at the meeting.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister handed over a memento and a cheque of Rs. 30 lakh to the chess prodigy who reached India on Wednesday after his success in Azerbaijan.