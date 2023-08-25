Looking Back at Praggnanandhaa’s Exceptional Journey at the 2023 Chess World Cup

Round 6 was fiercely competitive, as Praggnanandhaa was up against his friend and Indian compatriot, Arjun Erigaisi. It was the longest clash for Praggnanandhaa as it stretched till the 3+2 blitz game. Both Arjun and Pragg put on a show with their tactics, but the latter emerged victorious after beating his opponent in the 3+2 blitz game with white pieces.

The classical games resulted in a tie, with both winning one game each. The contest then moved to 25+10 rapid games, which also resulted in a draw. The 10+10 rapid games were no different as Pragg managed to win with the black pieces, but Arjun swiftly bounced back by recording a victory in the second game. This made both players enter the 5+3 blitz games, which again resulted in a tie as both of them won with the blacks. The match finally ended with Praggnanandhaa beating Arjun in the first 3+2 blitz game by 5-4 to enter the semi-finals.