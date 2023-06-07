ADVERTISEMENT

WTC Final: Players Don Black Armbands in Solidarity With Odisha Accident Victims

WTC Final: A minute of silence was observed, as players paid condolences to the victims of the Odisha train accident

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Cricket
1 min read
WTC Final: Players Don Black Armbands in Solidarity With Odisha Accident Victims
Players from the Indian and Australian cricket teams, who are competing in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in England's Oval, were spotted wearing black armbands as they came out to play after the toss.

The armbands are being worn as mark of condolence for the victims of the unfortunate train accident in Odisha. A minute of silence was also observed to pay respect to the victims, before the national anthems of the two countries were played.

Three trains collided in the Balasore district of Odisha on June 2, 2023, resulting in the loss of 288 lives so far.
In a tweet, BCCI mentioned "The Indian Cricket Team will observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives. To express solidarity with those affected, Team India will wear black armbands."

