Odisha Train Mishap: What's Electronic Interlocking? How Did It Cause the Crash?

On Sunday, 4 June, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a change in electronic interlocking may have caused the horrific train accident in Odisha that claimed the lives of 275 people and injured more than 900 others.

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

He added that "whoever did it and how it happened will come out during the detailed investigation."

What exactly is electronic interlocking? What is it used for? How did it cause the mishap? And why did the minister indicate that the electronic interlocking may have been 'tampered with'? The Quint answers these questions for you.