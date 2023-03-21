The One Who Got Away – Dharavi Slum's Simran Shaikh is Slaying in WPL 2023

Carrying an assemblage of ecstatic cricketers, all of whom had the UP Warriorz logo embossed on their shirts, the bus embarked on a southwards trip from Brabourne Stadium, on 20 March. There, the Warriorz had just edged past Gujarat Giants.

Not more than a few minutes later, the cavalcade stopped in front of a visibly opulent establishment – one of the numerous five-star hotels in the city of dreams. Here, Simran Shaikh will be staying till at least 24 March, as her team has qualified for the playoffs of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) season.