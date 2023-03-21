WPL 2023: Mithali Raj Impressed With Gujarat Giants Players Despite Elimination

Talking about her debut stint as a head coach, Rachael Haynes said “This was certainly, an exciting and enriching experience for me as head coach for such a wonderful team. Undoubtedly, we had our tough moments, but the team put up a riveting performance and showed a lot of character during every match. We all are taking with us many positives and pivotal life-lessons from this inaugural session.

“As we take a step back and take a moment to pause and reflect at the season, it does hurt to lose out on key players before the end of the first game, and shuffling the deck in terms of playing combinations was not an easy decision, but this allowed every player to showcase their potential and we are happy about it," she further added.