WPL 2023: Dane van Niekerk Unfiltered – One Battle So Stern, One Battle Too Many

“You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closures. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what's meant to stay broken.”

On the face of it – a rudimentary social media post. Simple? Yes. Unambiguous? No.

Beyond masquerading as just another Instagram story, those couple of lines accentuated, in an unprecedentedly unabashed tone, the ceaseless trials and tribulations which have been a part of her life for two years now.

With one simple status, South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk laid bare her decision of not holding on to what was ‘broken’ beyond repair.