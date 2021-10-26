With 10 Teams in the Tournament, What Will be Format for IPL 2022?

With 10 teams in the competition in IPL 2011, the sides were divided into two groups of five teams each but were ranked on one points table.

In the group stage, every team played 14 games where in they first faced the other four teams in their group twice each (one home and one away game), four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team another couple of times, home and away.

A random draw was used to determine the groups and who plays whom across the groups once and twice.

Once the teams have all played 14 games through the first round, the tournament then went into the playoff rounds, where there were 4 games including the final – much like the current format.

In 2013, however, there were 9 teams in the tournament and there were 76 matches played.

It is likely that the IPL will revert back to this format from next season, as this would also not cause a crunch in what is an already very hectic calendar for the Indian men’s team.