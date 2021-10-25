IPL Gets Two New Teams from 2022: Who Are the Franchise Owners?

The suspense is finally over as the newest owners to join the IPL have been announced, after a day of bidding in Dubai.

RPSG Ventures Ltd. has bagged the ownership rights of the Lucknow franchise for Rs 7,090 crore while private equity firm Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) has bought the Ahmedabad team for Rs 5,625 crore.

IPL 2022 will feature 74 matches where each team will play 7 home and 7 away games.

According to reports, 22 parties had picked up the tender document worth Rs 10 lakh but only ten parties had placed their bids.

The base price for the new teams was set at Rs 2000 crore.