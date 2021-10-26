Rahul Dravid Applies for Post of Head Coach of Indian Men's Team: Report

"Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it's the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday.

The report also added that Dravid, the head of the National Cricket Academy, is the first and only choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Dravid was reported to have met Ganguly and Shah among others on the sidelines of the IPL final between KKR and CSK.

With Dravid all but set to take over from Shastri and co, the NCA’s Chief’s post will also be vacant and the BCCI are hopeful of bringing in VVS Laxman for that.

Dravid has previously worked with the Indian senior team when they toured Sri Lanka for the limited-overs games in July while some of the other seniors were playing Test cricket in UK.