Innovations Vital For Cricket, BCCI’s New ‘Impact Player’ Rule Proves It

The rule is a revamped version of the International Cricket Council's defunct Supersub system used in the 2005-06 ODIs. The teams winning the toss always had an advantage in those times, resulting in the experiment's loss of support. For instance, since the teams had to name their Supersub before the toss, a bowling pitch meant both sides would pick a batter as their Supersub. While the bowling team which won the toss would have the luxury of playing an extra bowler to replace the player with a batting Supersub in the second innings, the team bowling second would miss the service of a mainstay bowler as it had already picked a batting Supersub. Likewise, on a belter of a pitch, the team batting second would miss an extra batter as both the teams would select a bowler as their Supersub.

What is an 'Impact Player'?

Cut to the present scenario, the 'Impact Player' rule requires the teams to name their Playing XI along with the four substitutes during the toss. The 'Impact Player' can be selected from a pool of four substitutes. A group of cricketers with varied skill sets to choose from can reduce the effect of the toss. It's more exciting as it opens a new dimension of permutations and combinations, allowing the teams to select horses for courses according to the match situation.

It's riveting to see a football manager being able to substitute a defender for an attacker in the final minutes of a match that his team is losing, to try and force a result. Cricket fans have always yearned for these intricacies and nuances in their beloved game, but in a game already filled with complexities, there's always a fear that any changes would further complicate things. Imagine a game having "bowling wicket to wicket" and "bowling on that wicket" two different connotations! Ideally, it would have been better if the teams were allowed to name the XI and the substitutes after the toss, but this innovative rule from the BCCI is a welcome change.

With no real restrictions on the role a cricketer can play, Powerplay specialists like Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bowl upfront, without needing to bowl at the death, which isn't his forte. Strategically, a team can finish a full quota of overs before the slog overs in a T20 game and replace him with an 'Impact Player' who's a death-over specialist. That's like getting the best of both worlds.