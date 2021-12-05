'Special That it Came in Mumbai,' Says Ajaz Patel After 10-Fer in City of Birth

Asked whether he has seen Anil Kumble's 10-74 against Pakistan in 1999 as Jim Laker's 10/53 against Australia in 1956 was years before he was born, Ajaz said he remembers the Indian leg spinner's effort.

"Yeah, I remember his ten-fer. I have seen highlights of that game plenty of times. Very illustrious group to be a part of. Great to see his message and his kind words. Humbled and fortunate to be in that company. Of the quick turn of events on an eventful day," Ajaz termed it the beauty of Test cricket and said his team is still in with a chance.

"That's the beauty of Test cricket. Things can flip and one session can change the game. But we're still in the game and the second innings is still left. It's about looking forward to tomorrow and doing the right things again. I have a lot of messages to respond to but I'll leave it for the quarantine on my way back home."

He said he relished his battle with Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, who scored 150.

"Mayank played very well. That was a very special innings. He got half the runs in the innings. Getting 150 on that wicket was not easy. My challenge was to keep it tight, I have to make sure I bowl the right balls consistently. He played a special knock. It was cool for me to finally get him."