Ind Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Celebrates Homecoming With The Perfect Conquest

Ravichandran Ashwin is a smart athlete, with a sharp nose for cricket. He has an acute awareness for the sport and its machinations. And even though he may have felt out of place, to be confused at being bowled, it did not last long.

As he stood up in the dressing room a couple of hours later, he rose to applaud Ajaz Patel, who had just dismissed the last of the Indian team for a momentous ten wicket haul in the innings. Ashwin knew that he was not only a witness to history, but as much a part of it, being the sixth batter to be dismissed by Patel in an epochal effort that earned him all ten wickets.

Only Jim Laker (10-53) and Anil Kumble (10-74) stand beside the diminutive 5’6” Kiwi, who wove his way into one of the most elite clubs in the sport of cricket.