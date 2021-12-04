Picking 10 Wickets 'Pretty Special', Says Ajaz Patel After Historic Haul

Talking about reaching a rare feat at his hometown, Patel remarked, "By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special. I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well."

The 33-year-old refused to pick one scalp which was very special for him out of his 10-wicket haul.

"Don't really have any one in particular, it's just about finding good rhythm and just being repetitive and asking good questions of the batters."