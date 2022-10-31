T20 World Cup: Physio Will Give the Report on Karthik’s Injury, Says Bhuvneshwar

Sample this: Suryakumar's 68 off 40 balls included six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 170, while the rest of the Indian batters made a combined 57 runs off 80 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 71.25.

"When it comes to batting, we all know it's a difficult wicket to bat on. If you look at how the tournament goes on until now, par score has been 130, 140, not par but somewhere near there. We knew that even 140 gave a chance we can get on something like that. You can see the match going to the last over, we knew it would be a close match," stated the right-arm pacer.

Despite all the things which went wrong, Arshdeep Singh's brace of scalps with the new ball would give India the confidence that something did go their way in a match where everything that could go wrong, went wrong.

"It was a really good spell, those two wickets got us into the match immediately in the second over of the match. Because of his first two wickets, we got into the match from the start. The way Arshdeep bowled, it's good from our team's point of view," concluded Bhuvneshwar.