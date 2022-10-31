T20 World Cup: Perth Problems, and More Questions for India Ahead of B'desh Game

If you are one who looks out for a good omen, then here it is: In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Ireland beat England and then South Africa got the better of India in a close encounter. Guess what happened in the end? India ended up being crowned the ODI World Champion after 28 long years.

Well, something similar has happened 11 years later. Ireland has beaten England and South Africa has just about got the better of India in another ICC tournament, only this time it is in the T20I format.

It now remains to be seen if the end result on 13 November will also be the same as the one in 2011.

However, unlike in 2011, the 2022 Indian T20I squad has a lot of loopholes to fill, if they hope to return to Melbourne on 13 November for the title clash.