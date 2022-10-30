T20 World Cup: Ngidi, Miller, Markram Help South Africa Stun India by 5 Wickets

Four wickets from Lungi Ngidi, and crucial fifties from David Miller and Aiden Markram guided South Africa to a five-wicket win over India in both teams' third Group 2 match of the 2022 T20 World Cup, at Perth.

Chasing 133, South Africa rode on an unbeaten 59 off 46 balls from Miller, while Markram hit 52 off 41 deliveries to the team past the finish line. With the victory, the Proteas have now climbed to the top of Group 2.

Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav played saviour for India, smashing a strokeful 60 off 40 deliveries to help the team post 133/9 following a sensational spell of pace bowling from the South African quicks that saw the Men in Blue reduced to 49/5 in 8.3 overs.

Lungi Ngidi proved to be the wrecker in chief for the Proteas, finishing with an impressive 4/29 while Wayne Parnell picked three wickets (3/15) as they troubled the Indian batters with hard-lengths and extra bounce.