T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Wants Pakistan To Continue With Winning Momentum

Reaching Final Is a Dream Come True: Babar Azam

The England-Pakistan final clash at the MCG is a repeat of the settings in the 1992 ODI World Cup final played between these two teams at the very same venue, which was then won by the Imran Khan-led side. With Pakistan one match away from lifting the trophy, Babar admitted to being very stunned over reaching the final of the tournament.



"We couldn't start off well but we came back with great momentum. In the previous 3-4 matches, Pakistani team has played very well on both individual and team level. We've been working really hard for this. It feels like a dream come true to reach the final.



"Of course the similarities are the same, but we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team, especially in this big ground. We will try to give our 100 per cent tomorrow's match and let's see."