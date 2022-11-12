T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs England: Pak & Eng Eye 2nd Title in 1992 Final Repeat

With the ball, England will be looking to strike early and will rely on Stokes as well as Chris Woakes to do the same. Sam Curran has been a revelation with the death-overs bowling though he did take some beating from India in the last five overs of the semifinal. Though Moeen hasn't been called in to bowl a lot of overs, Adil Rashid and Livingstone have been impressive in the spin bowling department.

Both England and Pakistan have played lots of T20 cricket in the past few months. In September and October, England beat Pakistan 4-3 in a seven-match T20 series in Lahore and Karachi. Ahead of the World Cup, they played in a rain-hit warm-up match at Brisbane, which England won by six wickets.



Expect the MCG to be largely dominated by the green-clad Pakistani fans, who would be praying for 'Qudrat ka Nizam' to make Babar Azam & Co the champions in a repeat of 1992. But England, who spoiled the India-Pakistan dream final clash the other night in Adelaide, might have other plans up their sleeve to extend their quest for white-ball global domination.