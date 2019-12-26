Rohit Sharma – The Man Who Owned 2019 With His Bat

Indian cricket team ended their 2019 with a win over West Indies by 4 wickets in the third and final ODI of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, 22 December.

Kohli and his men had a great year apart from a World Cup semi-final loss in England in June. From winning a Test series for the first time on Australian soil to registering four back-to-back victories by an innings in Test cricket, the Indian team saw many highs in 2019.

But the one player who has had a dream year is opener Rohit Sharma. Though he had to miss a historic Test series win in Australia in January this year as he had to come home for his daughter’s birth, Rohit made sure that he makes up for it in the series to come.

The opener made 2,442 runs from 47 international innings at an average of 53.08 in 2019.