Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma End 2019 on Top of ICC ODI Rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma will end 2019 as number one and two in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, having maintained their places following a fine showing against the West Indies.

Rohit on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats while skipper Virat Kohli reaffirmed his supreme status by finishing as the leading run-getter in 2019.

Kohli amassed 2455 runs across formats as his 85 helped India beat the West Indies by four wickets in the series-deciding third ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.