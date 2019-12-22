Virat & Rohit Create New Records in the Last ODI of 2019

A big opening stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Virat Kohli's 85 and a late surge from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja helped India chase down 316 and win the three-match series against the West Indies 2-1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

During the course of his knock, Rohit broke Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats. Rohit's ninth run took his tally to 2,388 runs, which took him past Jayasuriya's 1997 tally of 2,387 runs.