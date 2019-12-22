Virat & Rohit Create New Records in the Last ODI of 2019
A big opening stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Virat Kohli's 85 and a late surge from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja helped India chase down 316 and win the three-match series against the West Indies 2-1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.
During the course of his knock, Rohit broke Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats. Rohit's ninth run took his tally to 2,388 runs, which took him past Jayasuriya's 1997 tally of 2,387 runs.
Earlier, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran put up a 135-run stand for the fifth wicket to revitalise the West Indies innings which was struggling until then.
Pooran scored 89 off 64 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. Pollard, on the other hand, smashed 74 off 51 balls, his innings laced with three fours and seven sixes.
Here’s a look at some interesting statistics and records from the last ODI of 2019 and the decade:
- India, with their six-wicket win at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, have won the series by 2-1 - their tenth bilateral series' win in succession against the West Indies.
- India have won all four ODIs against the West Indies at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
- The Indian openers have performed exceptionally well in the just concluded series, aggregating 370 in three innings at an average of 123.33, including two 100-plus stands.
- West Indies (315/5) have posted their highest total in ODIs at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, obliterating the 251 for nine on November 9, 1994.
- Kohli has managed 2455 runs (ave 64.60), including seven centuries and 14 fifties, in 46 innings - the highest by a batsman this year in international cricket.
- In successful chases in ODIs, Kohli's record is outstanding - his tally being 5299 at an average of 96.34, including 22 centuries and 21 fifties, in 85 innings - the highest average with minimum of 3000 runs, His strike rate of 97.76 in successful chases is marvellous.
- Virat Kohli, with 2235 runs at an average of 72.09 in 39 matches, is the top run-scorer in India-West Indies ODIs.
- Kohli's average of 72.09 is the highest by a batsman in India-West Indies ODIs.
- With 9 hundreds and eleven fifties, Kohli has become the first batsman to manage 20 innings of fifty-plus in India-West Indies ODIs.
- Rohit has finished as the top run-scorer this year in ODIs.
- Rohit Sharma has amassed 1490 runs at an average of 57.30, including seven hundreds and six fifties, in 27 innings this year - his best year in terms of run-aggregate.
- Rohit, with 258 (ave 86.00) in three matches, including a century and a fifty, was the leading run-getter in the just concluded series.
- Rohit is averaging 60-plus in ODIs against the West Indies - his tally being 1523 (ave 60.92) in 31 innings, including three centuries and eleven fifties.
Lokesh Rahul's fifth fifty in ODIs is his first against the West Indies.
Rahul enjoys splendid record in ODIs this year, aggregating 572 (ave.47.66) in 13 innings, including two hundreds and three fifties.
- Shai Hope's tally of 1345 (ave 61.13) in 28 matches is the second highest by a West Indian batsman in a calendar year in ODIs next only to Brian Lara's 1349 (ave 49.96) in 30 matches in 1993.
- Shai Hope has completed his 3000 runs (3007 at 52.75) in 67 innings. He is the 12th West Indian batsman to complete 3,000 runs or more in ODIs. He is the only West Indian player to average 50-plus in this format.
- Shai Hope has averaged 111.00 in the just concluded series - his tally being 222 runs, including a century and a fifty. He finished as the top run-scorer for West Indies in the series.
- Kieron Pollard has posted his first fifty (74 not out) as captain in ODIs
- Kieron Pollard recorded seven sixes and became the second West Indian skipper to register seven sixes against India in an ODI. Vivian Richards, in the course of his superb unbeaten 110 off 77 balls at Rajkot on January 5, 1988, recorded seven sixes.
- Nicholas Pooran (89 off 64 balls) has posted his second highest score in ODIs - his highest being 118 vs Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street on 1 July 2019.
- Pooran's fifth fifty in ODIs is his second against India.
- Pooran is averaging 50-plus in ODIs - his tally being 728 in 17 innings at an average of 52.00.
- Keemo Paul (3/59) has recorded his best bowling performance against India in ODIs.
- Keemo Paul finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series - 6 wickets at 26.00 runs apiece.
