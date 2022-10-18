Roger Binny Elected BCCI President at 91st Annual General Meeting

Jay Shah has been re-inducted as the secretary of the board, while it now remains to be seen whether the BCCI will field a candidate for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) elections.

According to reports in NDTV, Arun Dhumal will vacate his position as the treasurer of the board and will be appointed as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Ashish Shelar will become the new treasurer.

Rajeev Shukla, the former Member of Parliament, will remain the vice-president of the board. Devajit Lon Saikia, the former secretary of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), has been appointed as the joint-secretary of the board, while the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Avishek Dalmiya has been included in the IPL governing council.