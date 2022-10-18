Roger Binny Elected BCCI President at 91st Annual General Meeting
Roger Binny becomes the first World Cup-winner to become the president of the BCCI.
Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny has been appointed as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 67-year-old was elected unopposed during BCCI’s annual general meeting (AGM), which was held on Tuesday, 18 October, at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah, departing president Sourav Ganguly, treasurer Arun Dhumal and vice-president Rajeev Shukla were all present at the 91st annual general meeting of the board. With his appointment, Binny becomes the first-ever former World Cup-winning to become BCCI’s president.
Jay Shah has been re-inducted as the secretary of the board, while it now remains to be seen whether the BCCI will field a candidate for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) elections.
According to reports in NDTV, Arun Dhumal will vacate his position as the treasurer of the board and will be appointed as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Ashish Shelar will become the new treasurer.
Rajeev Shukla, the former Member of Parliament, will remain the vice-president of the board. Devajit Lon Saikia, the former secretary of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), has been appointed as the joint-secretary of the board, while the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Avishek Dalmiya has been included in the IPL governing council.
Roger Binny – An Important Member of the Class of ‘83
A former all-rounder and an important member of Kapil Dev’s ‘Class of ’83,’ Binny, who is the first Scottish-origin Anglo-Indian to play for the Indian national team, has 1459 runs and 124 wickets to his name in international cricket. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 Cricket World Cup with 18 scalps for the Indian team.
Prior to being appointed as the BCCI chief, he was working as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Binny has also been associated with BCCI previously, in the role of a member of Sandeep Patil’s selection panel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: BCCI BCCI President Roger Binny
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.