Sourav Ganguly Confirms He Will Move On With Something Else: Reports
Ganguly is likely to be replaced by ex-cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny as the new BCCI chief.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that he will 'move on to something else' following the conclusion of his tenure within the country’s apex cricketing body.
Ganguly has been all over the news lately ever since reports surfaced that he will be replaced by former Indian cricketer Roger Binny as BCCI's next president.
Binny, a 1983 World Cup winner had filed his nomination for the BCCI chief's post on Wednesday and is likely to get elected unopposed on 18 October if no more candidates appear when the board's annual general meeting will be held in Mumbai.
"I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else," confirmed Ganguly while speaking at a Bandhan Bank event according to a report by NDTV.
However, no official confirmation regarding the matter has been announced yet.
"I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there," he added while speaking at the event.
