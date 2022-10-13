Sourav Ganguly Confirms He Will Move On With Something Else: Reports

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that he will 'move on to something else' following the conclusion of his tenure within the country’s apex cricketing body.

Ganguly has been all over the news lately ever since reports surfaced that he will be replaced by former Indian cricketer Roger Binny as BCCI's next president.

Binny, a 1983 World Cup winner had filed his nomination for the BCCI chief's post on Wednesday and is likely to get elected unopposed on 18 October if no more candidates appear when the board's annual general meeting will be held in Mumbai.