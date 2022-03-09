Non-Striker Run-Outs, Dead Balls & Wides: MCC Announces Changes to Cricket Laws

Batters Returning When Caught

Trialled in The Hundred, the change to Law 18.11 would mean that the incoming batter will take strike when the batter on the field is out caught, unless it is the end of the over. This eliminates the grey area around the batters crossing when a catch is taken.

Dead Ball

Any kind of external interference which disadvantages either team will lead to the umpires ruling that delivery as a dead ball (Law 20.4.2. 12).

Pitch invaders, animals running on to the field of play or anything that has a material impact on the game, will all result in the umpires ruling dead ball.

Another situation (Law 21.4) which will lead to a dead ball, is if the bowler throws at the striker’s end before entering his delivery stride to run out the batter – understandably this is an extremely rare happenstance.

Batter’s Right To Play the Delivery

The MCC has suggested, in Law 25.8, that they will allow a batter to hit the ball if it lands away from the pitch, provided some part of their bat or person remains within the pitch. If the batter ventures beyond, the delivery will be called a dead ball, and as a reward to the batter, any ball forcing them to leave the pitch will also be called No Ball.