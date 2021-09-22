MCC's 'Laws of Cricket' to Use Gender-Neutral Term 'Batter' Instead of 'Batsman'

"MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game for all. The amendments are a natural evolution from work already undertaken in this area as well as an essential part of MCC's global responsibility to the sport. A number of Governing Bodies and media organisations are already using the term 'batter' in their Playing Conditions and reporting. We expect and encourage others to adopt the updated terminology following today's announcement of the change to the Laws," read the statement from MCC.

Women's cricket has enjoyed unprecedented growth at all levels around the world in the same period. England's victory over India in the 2017 World Cup Final took place in front of a capacity crowd at Lord's. A record international crowd saw Australia defeat India in the T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne three years later and earlier this year, Lord's broke the record for a domestic women's match as 17,116 watched Oval Invincibles defeat Southern Brave.