Ashwin Shares Video of Conversation With Ponting on ‘Mankading’

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed details of his conversation with coach Ricky Ponting on Mankading, a controversial but legitimate mode of dismissal in which a bowler runs out a batsman at the non-striker's end before he bowls the delivery.

Ashwin said that both he and Ponting agreed that batsmen should not be allowed to take extra steps out at the non-striker's end before a delivery has been bowled. But the latter felt the solution could be a penalty of runs instead of a run out.

According to Ashwin, Ponting said that he understood Ashwin's viewpoint in supporting the mode of dismissal. "I wasn't trying to say that you were [not] justified because it is actually in the laws of the game. You can do it," Ponting told Ashwin, who revealed the conversation on his Youtube channel.