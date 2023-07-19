Venkatesh Prasad Surprised by MS Dhoni’s ‘Crazy’ Collection of Bikes and Cars

Former Indian cricketer, Venkatesh Prasad recently visited the farmhouse of MS Dhoni in Ranchi, where he was surprised by the former Indian's skipper's 'crazy' collection of bikes and cars.

Prasad shared a video of Dhoni's collection on his Twitter account while writing, “One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni.”