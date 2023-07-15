I Will Express Myself Freely: Jitesh Sharma on India Call-Up for Asian Games

Whilst Jitesh had previously been a part of the Indian team as an injury substitute for Sanju Samson, he is yet to make his international debut. Speaking about how he is planning to prepare himself for the occasion, the player said “I am currently in the Vidarbha camp for the upcoming Ranji Trophy and domestic season. I’m practicing with both the red ball and the white ball, to keep myself prepared for every occasion. Currently, my sole focus is on my fitness and my training. The Asian Games is still a long time away, so I am not really thinking much about it now.”

Asian Games 2022 will run from 23 September to 8 October. With the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup also scheduled to be held at the same time, a second-string team has been named for the Asian Games, to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India men's squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby players: Yash Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, B Sai Sudarsan.