Mayank Agarwal Joining India Squad Ahead of Test Against England

Agarwal, 31, had initially been left out of India's squad for the Edgbaston Test named in May. But a right groin injury to KL Rahul, which ruled him out of home T20I series against South Africa in June and captain Rohit Sharma's availability in doubt due to testing positive for Covid-19 means that Agarwal is now on his way to Birmingham to join the Test squad.



Agarwal last played a Test match for India in March, during the two-match home series against Sri Lanka in Mohali and Bengaluru. He could manage to score just 59 runs at an average of 19.66. He then turned out for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, where he was their captain.



But Agarwal had a season to forget with the bat, scoring just 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5 as Punjab finished sixth on the points table. He then appeared for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh, making 10 and 22 in a five-wicket defeat at Alur.



India are leading the Test series 2-1 against England, before a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp saw the fifth and final Test in Manchester rescheduled to Edgbaston this year. After this, India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is, scheduled to happen from 7 to 17 July.