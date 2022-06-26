India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Elects to Bowl, Rain Delays Start of Play
Hardik Pandya is leading India in the T20I series against Ireland.
Rain has delayed the start of play in the first T20I between India and Ireland being played in Dublin with the start originally scheduled for 9pm IST.
Pacer Umran Malik, of IPL fame, was handed his debut cap before the match as Indian skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ireland also have a player making his debut - Conor Olphert.
The toss too was initially delayed due to rain.
Teams
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.
