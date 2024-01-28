Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England Celebrates Hartley-Led Win, Indian Fans Perplexed

Despite trailing by 190 runs after the first innings, England pulled off the unexpected in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, handing India a 28-run defeat in the first Test of the five-match Test series.
England's second innings retaliation, which commenced on the third day, ended on Day 4 with 420 runs on the scoreboard, 196 of which were scored by Ollie Pope. India were then staring at a target of 231 runs.
Despite having a 42-run opening stand, India faltered the chance to secure an early lead in this series, with Tom Hartley running riots. The left-arm spinner scalped a seven-wicket haul on what was his Test debut, as India were all out for only 202 runs.
Let us check out how the internet reacted to England's spectacular victory:
