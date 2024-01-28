ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England Celebrates Hartley-Led Win, Indian Fans Perplexed

#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.

The Quint
Updated
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Despite trailing by 190 runs after the first innings, England pulled off the unexpected in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, handing India a 28-run defeat in the first Test of the five-match Test series.

England's second innings retaliation, which commenced on the third day, ended on Day 4 with 420 runs on the scoreboard, 196 of which were scored by Ollie Pope. India were then staring at a target of 231 runs.

Despite having a 42-run opening stand, India faltered the chance to secure an early lead in this series, with Tom Hartley running riots. The left-arm spinner scalped a seven-wicket haul on what was his Test debut, as India were all out for only 202 runs.
Also Read

Unmukt Chand Thrilled To Face Roots as T20 World Cup Showdown With India Beckons

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Let us check out how the internet reacted to England's spectacular victory:

#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England Celebrates Hartley-Led Win, Indian Fans Perplexed

#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.

The Quint
Updated
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Despite trailing by 190 runs after the first innings, England pulled off the unexpected in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, handing India a 28-run defeat in the first Test of the five-match Test series.

England's second innings retaliation, which commenced on the third day, ended on Day 4 with 420 runs on the scoreboard, 196 of which were scored by Ollie Pope. India were then staring at a target of 231 runs.

Despite having a 42-run opening stand, India faltered the chance to secure an early lead in this series, with Tom Hartley running riots. The left-arm spinner scalped a seven-wicket haul on what was his Test debut, as India were all out for only 202 runs.
Also Read

Unmukt Chand Thrilled To Face Roots as T20 World Cup Showdown With India Beckons

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Let us check out how the internet reacted to England's spectacular victory:

#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.
#INDvsENG | Banking on #TomHartley's 7 wickets & #OlliePope's 196, England defeated India by 28 runs.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×