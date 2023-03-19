Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Indian Batters Fluff Lines as Aus Inflict All Out for 117
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc scalped a fifer for the visitors.
Australian bowlers had a field day here in the second match of the ongoing three-match ODI series, as they bowled India out for a scanty score of 117 runs. After being asked to bat first at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, none of the batters from Rohit Sharma’s team could exhibit accountability, with the innings folding on only the 26th over.
The visitors, on the contrary, took only three deliveries to set the tone when Mitchell Starc sent Shubman Gill, the young Indian opener who has been in good nick recently, packing. Having missed the last match owing to personal commitments, skipper Sharma got off to a decent start but could only last 15 deliveries, with Starc waving his wand of wizardry again.
The left-arm speedster was seen at his best here in Visakhapatnam, as in the very next delivery after getting Sharma’s wicket, he trapped Suryakumar Yadav leg before wicket for what was the latter’s second consecutive golden duck.
The onus of an Indian comeback then shifted to KL Rahul, predominantly because of his redemption act in the first ODI, where he played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 75 runs. On this occasion, however, the resilience and grit were found wanting as Rahul could only last 12 deliveries before losing his wicket to Starc.
Whilst his pacers did an incredible job, Australia’s skipper, Steve Smith also deserves praise for his astute bowling alternations. In only his second over of the match, Sean Abbott joined the party by dismissing Hardik Pandya, with Smith being instrumental on the field as well, grabbing a spectacular catch.
India’s Resilience Ended With Virat Kohli’s Departure
The next phase of play saw a slight deviation from the uncontested Australian dominance, as the pair of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja did manage to construct somewhat of a rearguard. The former battled gallantly for his 35-ball 31 under dire circumstances, but once he was dismissed by Nathan Ellis in the 16th over, it seemed only a matter of time before the visitors inflicted an all out.
Jadeja departed soon, after scoring a 39-ball 16, giving Ellis his second scalp of the day. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav tackled the initial threats to tiptoe India’s tally to the three-figure mark, but it was nothing more significant than a consolation attempt before the last three wickets fell in a span of eight deliveries. Abbott scalped the first couple of those three wickets, before Starc recorded his ninth ODI fifer.
