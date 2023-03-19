Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Indian Batters Fluff Lines as Aus Inflict All Out for 117

Australian bowlers had a field day here in the second match of the ongoing three-match ODI series, as they bowled India out for a scanty score of 117 runs. After being asked to bat first at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, none of the batters from Rohit Sharma’s team could exhibit accountability, with the innings folding on only the 26th over.

The visitors, on the contrary, took only three deliveries to set the tone when Mitchell Starc sent Shubman Gill, the young Indian opener who has been in good nick recently, packing. Having missed the last match owing to personal commitments, skipper Sharma got off to a decent start but could only last 15 deliveries, with Starc waving his wand of wizardry again.