IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023: The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India and Australia will face each other today again in the second match of the three-match ODI series 2023. The match will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
In the first match of the series on Friday, 17 March 2023, the men in blue beat team Australia by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul was in a good from and scored 75 runs and had a major contribution in India's win. Ravindra Jadeja also showed a brilliant performance and scored 45 runs.
Let us read about the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Date
The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 will be played today on Sunday, 19 March 2023.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Time
The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match 2023 will start at 1:30 pm IST.
Where Will Be the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Match Played?
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match 2023 will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming
The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
When & Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 will be live telecasted today on the Star Sports Network.
