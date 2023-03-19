ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023: The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India and Australia will face each other today again in the second match of the three-match ODI series 2023. The match will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

In the first match of the series on Friday, 17 March 2023, the men in blue beat team Australia by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul was in a good from and scored 75 runs and had a major contribution in India's win. Ravindra Jadeja also showed a brilliant performance and scored 45 runs.

Let us read about the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details.

Also Read

India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Venue & Live Streaming

India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Venue & Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Date

The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 will be played today on Sunday, 19 March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Time

The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match 2023 will start at 1:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Match Played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match 2023 will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Also Read

World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Streaming, LLC 2023: How To Watch Live in India

World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Streaming, LLC 2023: How To Watch Live in India
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming

The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Also Read

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and How To Watch Live in India

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and How To Watch Live in India
ADVERTISEMENT

When & Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 will be live telecasted today on the Star Sports Network.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×