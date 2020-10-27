India’s Tour of Australia: Who’s Selected and Who Misses Out

The schedule of India’s tour of Australia is yet to be announced by Cricket Australia but the BCCI has, on Monday, named the squads for the T20I, ODI and Test series Down Under.

The tour is expected to start in the last week of November and all players travelling to Australia will board a flight straight from the UAE with Ravi Shastri, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara and the rest of India’s support staff having landed in Dubai earlier on Monday.

This is India’s first international outing since the series against South Africa was called off midway due to the COVID-19 lockdown.