Selection Takeaway: Rahul Primed for Bigger Role in Indian Cricket

The big surprise, however, has been the exclusion of Rishabh Pant from the white-ball squads. He was, thus far, the chosen one in the white-ball squads, till Rahul stole a march over him.

Now, with his exclusion from both the T20I and ODI squads, it means that Pant has to work extra hard to make a return to those formats.

Pant’s presence in the Test squad is purely because of what he did on the successful 2018-19 tour and maybe also because of his stump microphone performances back then. But Wriddhiman Saha will be breathing down Pant’s neck for sure.

The ODI squad surprisingly does not have a second wicket-keeper behind Rahul.