Twitter Celebrates KKR Spinner Varun’s Team India Selection

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) announced the squads for the Indian tour of Australia starting later this year.

Many new names have been included in the squad while few known names were also left out. India's ODI and T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma has not been included in the squad due to the hamstring injury that he incurred while playing for Mumbai Indians.

In his absence, the Sunil Joshi-led selection panel has named KL Rahul as the vice-captain in both ODIs and T20I.

Rishabh Pant has not been selected in the white-ball format while Varun Chakravarty has been called up for the T20I team.