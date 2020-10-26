Twitter Celebrates KKR Spinner Varun’s Team India Selection
Netizens are very impressed with the selection of KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the Indians T20I team.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) announced the squads for the Indian tour of Australia starting later this year.
Many new names have been included in the squad while few known names were also left out. India's ODI and T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma has not been included in the squad due to the hamstring injury that he incurred while playing for Mumbai Indians.
In his absence, the Sunil Joshi-led selection panel has named KL Rahul as the vice-captain in both ODIs and T20I.
Rishabh Pant has not been selected in the white-ball format while Varun Chakravarty has been called up for the T20I team.
Netizens were very impressed with the selectors for giving a chance to a new bowler like Varun Chakravarthy. The KKR mystery spinner recently earned the spotlight after his 5-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals.
Chakravarthy was bought by KXIP for INR 8.4 crores in IPL 2019 auction. However, the Tamil Nadu-born spinner could play only one match before an injury ended his season.
Bought by KKR this time, he is reaping the reward for his hard work.
Here are all the reactions:-
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.