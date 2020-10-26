Twitter Celebrates KKR Spinner Varun’s Team India Selection

Netizens are very impressed with the selection of KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the Indians T20I team.

Abhishek Prasad
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders has been included in India’s T20 team for the tour to Australia.
i

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) announced the squads for the Indian tour of Australia starting later this year.

Many new names have been included in the squad while few known names were also left out. India's ODI and T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma has not been included in the squad due to the hamstring injury that he incurred while playing for Mumbai Indians.

In his absence, the Sunil Joshi-led selection panel has named KL Rahul as the vice-captain in both ODIs and T20I.

Rishabh Pant has not been selected in the white-ball format while Varun Chakravarty has been called up for the T20I team.

Also Read
KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy Named in India’s T20 Squad for Aus Tour
KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy Named in India’s T20 Squad for Aus Tour

Netizens were very impressed with the selectors for giving a chance to a new bowler like Varun Chakravarthy. The KKR mystery spinner recently earned the spotlight after his 5-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals.

Chakravarthy was bought by KXIP for INR 8.4 crores in IPL 2019 auction. However, the Tamil Nadu-born spinner could play only one match before an injury ended his season.

Bought by KKR this time, he is reaping the reward for his hard work.

Here are all the reactions:-

Also Read
Varun Chakravarthy, an Architect, in Indian T20 Squad for Aus Tour
Varun Chakravarthy, an Architect, in Indian T20 Squad for Aus Tour

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!