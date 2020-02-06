Yashasvi, Bishnoi, Kartik: Star Performers For India at U-19 WC

India qualified for their seventh overall and third consecutive ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Tuesday with a thumping 10-wicket win against Pakistan.

The Indian colts are yet to lose a match in the competition and have seen contributions from all departments to register victories without losing a sweat.

If it was the all-round effort of Siddhesh Veer against Sri Lanka, Kartik Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball against Japan. Atharva Ankolekar made his presence felt against New Zealand. Australia had no answer to Kartik in the quarters and a complete team effort saw India dash Pakistan’s hope.

The only common thread for India in all the five matches was the exceptional batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Here’s a look at the star performers who underlined India’s invincible run at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.