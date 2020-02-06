Yashasvi, Bishnoi, Kartik: Star Performers For India at U-19 WC
India qualified for their seventh overall and third consecutive ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Tuesday with a thumping 10-wicket win against Pakistan.
The Indian colts are yet to lose a match in the competition and have seen contributions from all departments to register victories without losing a sweat.
If it was the all-round effort of Siddhesh Veer against Sri Lanka, Kartik Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball against Japan. Atharva Ankolekar made his presence felt against New Zealand. Australia had no answer to Kartik in the quarters and a complete team effort saw India dash Pakistan’s hope.
The only common thread for India in all the five matches was the exceptional batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Here’s a look at the star performers who underlined India’s invincible run at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Coming into the tournament, Yashasvi had already grabbed headlines after he became the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in a List A and one-day match last October in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai.
So, expectations were already skyrocketing. And full-marks to the 18-year-old for delivering under pressure, yet again.
In five innings till now, the Indian U-19 opener has amassed 312 runs to become the highest scorer in the competition, with 3 fifties and a crucial century in the semi-final against Pakistan. Despite such impressive figures, the highlight of his numbers in the tournament must be his average, stands at a staggering 156.00 – courtesy three unbeaten innings. These numbers are testimony for the fact that he hates to give his wicket away. In fact, he has hardly been troubled by any bowler in the tournament. The dominant innings against Pakistan summarises his outing in the competition till now.
The only time he didn’t cross the fifty-run mark has been against Japan when the side had to chase down a target of 42.
Ravi Bishnoi
Described by former cricketer Ian Bishop as a ‘Wizard’, Ravi Bishnoi has been another potent weapon in India’s arsenal in South Africa.
With 13 wickets in 5 matches, the Rajasthan cricketer is India’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. His outing against Japan is the most economical spell of the competition till now, which saw him taking 4 wickets for mere 5 runs. In the next match against New Zealand, he once again accounted for 4 wickets.
Known for the vicious googly in his weaponry, Bishnoi not only foxed the inexperienced Japanese batters, but gave a hard time to Kiwi as well as the Pakistan players – despite the latter being good proponent against spin bowlers.
Bishnoi’s economy of 3.59 from 5 matches highlights that apart from his wicket-taking abilities, the leggie has been a difficult bowler to score runs against.
Meanwhile, he is the only one from the Indian contingent to get two Player of the Match awards.
Kartik Tyagi
It was Kartik’s dream first spell against Australia in the quarter-finals which ensured India’s progress in the tournament.
The Uttar Pradesh pacer left the Australian top-order in tatters, after India managed a modest 233/9. His three early blows made sure that Australia never recovered from the early setback and eventually fell short by a margin of 74 runs to bow out of the competition.
Consistently hovering around a speed of 140 kmph, Kartik dismissed Australian skipper Mackenzie Harvey and Lachlan Hearne in the very first over of the match, following up with the wicket of Oliver Davies. He came back to pick another wicket to finish with 4/24 – his best figures in the competition till now. Apart from Australia, Tyagi also wreaked havoc against debutants Japan to finish with 3/10 from 6 overs.
At the start of the innings, it is Kartik who suffocates the opposition. Which translates into a wicket at the other end. Till now he is the most economical bowler among the Indians who have bowled more than on over, giving away 3.49 runs an over. Add 11 wickets to these figures and he certainly is one of the stars of India’s campaign.
Atharva Ankolekar
Atharva has already tasted success at the Under-19 level, winning the Asia Cup for his side singlehandedly last year. His five-wicket haul for 28 runs helped India defend 106 runs against neighbours Bangladesh in the continental championship.
So, it was always expected that the all-rounder would play a pivotal role in India’s campaign in South Africa. But a fractured finger on the right hand prevented him from playing in the first two encounters of U-19 World Cup.
But playing his first match in the competition, Ankolekar picked up 3 for 28 in five overs with his left-arm orthodox against New Zealand despite playing through pain due to the fractured finger on his right hand.
If he starred with the ball against the Kiwis, in the quarters it was his recovery act with the bat against Australia. Batting first, India struggled to put up a substantial stand until Atharva and Ravi Bishnoi forged a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket. Atharva scored an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls with five fours and a six to take India to a competitive 233/9, which turned the momentum in India’s favour.
