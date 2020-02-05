Yet to Be Beaten: India’s Road to Final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2020

For India, who are being coached by former Indian cricketer Paras Mhambrey, it has been a superlative all-round display with both batsmen and bowlers making their presence felt. Just like their predecessors, who went onto win the title in 2018, this side also look invincible with array of all-rounders in their ranks.

Apart from defeating the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Japan, the Asian champions have beaten favourites New Zealand and Australia in their campaign to rightfully find a place in tournament’s grand finale.

Here’s a look at how the ‘Boys in Blue’ fared till now in the competition to find a place in the finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020: