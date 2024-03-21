'I Really Enjoyed,' Says Rohit On Playing With The Youngsters in Ind vs Eng Test

Rohit amused everyone with his comments on the ground which were captured by the stump mic. One such incident happened when Rohit was caught speaking, "Koi garden mai nahi ghumega (No one will roam around in the garden)”

This was followed by a post on Rohit's Instagram which was a picture of Rohit along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel captioned as, "Garden me ghumne vale ladke."

However, in a latest interview, Rohit explained what was the story behind this entire statement and the motive behind it was to make sure that all the players are always vigilant and do not take the job for granted.