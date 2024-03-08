The Dhruv Jurel Story - Kargil Veteran’s Son Making His Mark in Indian Cricket

Ind vs Eng, Ranchi Test - The situation seemed dire for India as they found themselves five wickets down with a deficit of 192 runs from England's first innings total when Dhruv Jurel joined Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. Given India's top-order struggles, it wouldn't have been surprising had Jurel succumbed to an English bowler, especially considering it was just his second Test outing.

However, amidst the challenging circumstances and with half of his side back in the pavilion, the 22-year-old exhibited remarkable composure - stood firm like a resilient soldier, combating every threat thrown at him. Jurel elegantly executed cover-drives against Ollie Robinson, lofted Shoaib Bashir's deliveries for fours and sixes, and efficiently stole singles and doubles. And, whilst doing all of this, he’d show immense maturity that belied his relative inexperience in Test cricket.