'Playing in Different Conditions Will Help During T20 WC Preparation': Karthik

"I think it is very interesting because even in the World Cup straightaway the three grounds that come to my mind are Sydney - [where] the sides are slightly smaller and the straights are longer," Karthik said ahead of the fourth T20I.

"Adelaide, we all know that the sides are very small and again, the straights are long, whereas in Melbourne, it's the exact opposite - the straights are short, and the sides are very big.”

"So, obviously, we are going to be encountering different grounds wherever we are going to be playing, so the challenges are going to be different," he added.

India lead the tie 2-1, having won the opening and third T20.

"Here, the challenges have been different in every venue where we have played. So, the fact that every time you get an opportunity, there's a certain challenge that comes with just walking in. That is pressure by itself.”