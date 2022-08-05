Asia Cup: Batter KL Rahul, Seamer Deepak Chahar Set for Team India Comeback

Senior opener and first-choice vice-captain KL Rahul is expected to reclaim his place back in the Indian team along with seamer Deepak Chahar when the squad will be selected for the Asia Cup on August 8.

The Asia Cup will be played in T20 format in Dubai and Sharjah from 27 August to 11 September.

Rahul was supposed to make a comeback for the away ODI series in Zimbabwe but a bout of COVID-19 has was apparently delayed his recovery from the sports hernia surgery he underwent recently.