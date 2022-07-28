ADVERTISEMENT

India Remain Third in ODI Team Rankings Following West Indies Series Sweep

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side inflicted a 3-0 series whitewash over the hosts.

PTI
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India Remain Third in ODI Team Rankings Following West Indies Series Sweep
i

India maintained their third position in the latest men's ODI team rankings following the 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in their own backyard.

Despite missing a slew of first-choice players, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India showed they have plenty of depth waiting in the wings as they completed a sweep over the Caribbean side on Wednesday with an emphatic 119-run victory in the third and final match.

The triumph was India's third ODI series victory on the trot and saw them boost their rating to a total of 110 and some four rating points clear of arch-rival Pakistan (106), who are in the fourth place.
ADVERTISEMENT

After being swept by South Africa away from home at the start of the year, India have now won eight of their last nine ODI matches.

New Zealand sit alone at the top of the team ODI rankings with a rating of 128, while England (119) remain in second place despite their recent series loss to India and drawn series against South Africa.

Also Read

Indian Batters Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Move Up in Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Indian Batters Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Move Up in Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan stay in the fourth place, with captain Babar Azam's side currently taking on Sri Lanka in an enthralling two-match Test series away from home.

After the completion of the Test series, Pakistan will get their chance to make some ground on India and other countries sitting above them on the rankings, with a three-match series against the Dutch in the Netherlands next month.

India have their own three-game ODI series that will take place at a similar time, with a quick-fire tour of Zimbabwe during the middle of August.

Also Read

Team India Set to Tour Zimbabwe for Three-Match ODI Series in August

Team India Set to Tour Zimbabwe for Three-Match ODI Series in August

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×